Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Atishi wins Kalkaji seat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate Atishi won from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency on February 11, News18 reported.

Atishi was contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dharambir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra.

Earlier in the day, Atishi was seen trailing when early trends poured in.

The 38-year-old is widely considered as a driving force behind AAP’s education reforms — which was also one of the party’s key poll planks this time.

She had unsuccessfully contested from the South West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general election. She had finished third behind BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Overall, as of 2.15 pm, AAP was leading in 60 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in the remaining 10. Congress was not leading in any seat. No result was officially declared by the EC as of 2.15 pm.

