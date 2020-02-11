App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Atishi wins Kalkaji seat

Atishi is widely considered as a driving force behind AAP’s education reforms — which was also one of the party’s key poll planks this time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate Atishi won from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency on February 11, News18 reported.

Atishi was contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dharambir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra.

Earlier in the day, Atishi was seen trailing when early trends poured in.

Close

The 38-year-old is widely considered as a driving force behind AAP’s education reforms — which was also one of the party’s key poll planks this time.

related news

Also read: Know Your Leader | Atishi — the driving force behind AAP's education reforms

She had unsuccessfully contested from the South West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general election. She had finished third behind BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Overall, as of 2.15 pm, AAP was leading in 60 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in the remaining 10. Congress was not leading in any seat. No result was officially declared by the EC as of 2.15 pm.

(To be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Atishi #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

