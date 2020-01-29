App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: Polls contest between nationalism and anarchy, PM Modi will not spare anti-nationals, says Fadnavis

Addressing poll meetings in the Kalkaji, Deoli and Badarpur constituencies, Fadnavis said Sharjeel Imam's arrest had proved that the Modi government was not going to spare those involved in "anti-national" activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leaders from various states, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, slammed the ruling AAP in Delhi and dubbed the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital as a fight between "nationalism" and "anarchy".

Addressing poll meetings in the Kalkaji, Deoli and Badarpur constituencies, Fadnavis said Sharjeel Imam's arrest had proved that the Modi government was not going to spare those involved in "anti-national" activities.

"The entire Opposition is supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. If (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal had not supported the tukde tukde gang, there would have been no Shaheen Bagh," he said.

Close

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in favour of nationalism, the Opposition was supporting "anarchists", Fadnavis said.

related news

"The Delhi election is a fight between nationalists and anarchists and the people here have to decide who do they want in power," he said.

Campaigning for the party candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sunil Yadav, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav alleged that Kejriwal, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were standing with "anti-nationals".

"This election is a fight between nationalists and anti-nationals and Arvind Kejriwal, along with Congress leaders, is standing with anti-nationals," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also addressed poll meetings in Shakur Basti and Trinagar, and claimed that Delhi had taken steps backward, instead of moving ahead, under the AAP government.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said people of other states played a crucial role in Delhi's development, but Kejriwal considered them as "infiltrators".

Addressing a poll meeting in support of the BJP candidate from Adarsh Nagar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, he asked the crowd, "Do people from Bihar need Kejriwal's permission to visit Delhi?"

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet that 250 senior leaders of the BJP, including 200 MPs and 11 chief ministers, were reaching the national capital to defeat Delhiites and their "son" Kejriwal.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:38 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.