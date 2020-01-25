Delhi Election: Poll body bans Kapil Mishra from campaigning over 'India vs Pak' tweet

Less than 15 days ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly polls, the Election Commission has banned rebel AAP leader and BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning over his controversial 'India vs Pakistan' tweet.

The poll body, on January 25, barred Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours.

Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Mishra had termed the February 8 Assembly elections a contest between India and Pakistan. In a series of tweets, He had said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he had added.

Taking cognizance of the tweet, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had sought the Election Commission's intervention to remove the post from the micro-blogging platform.

The Election Commission on January 24 asked Twitter to “take appropriate action” as the post could invoke communal sentiments.

Delhi poll authorities also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra for “violation of the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR at the Model Town Police Station under Section 124 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Though legal action has been initiated against the former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, his post is yet to be taken down from Twitter.

In spite of all claims, Mishra remained defiant and stated that his remarks were “general opinion” and "do not fall under the ambit of the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act".

He told CNN News18, "I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking the truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement."

"If you make tiny Pakistans, then India will stand against it," Mishra added.