Delhi Election: Police files FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

The Delhi Police on January 24 filed an FIR against BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi had asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Mishra.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (EC) had asked Mishra to remove his controversial tweet in which he compared the election in New Delhi to an 'India versus Pakistan' contest.

Mishra, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel, had said that the February 8 Delhi Assembly election will be a contest between India and Pakistan.

Without specifically mentioning the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mishra had attacked the protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

EC's action had come after the office of the Delhi CEO wrote to the poll body to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on January 23.

The office of Delhi CEO also issued a show cause notice to Mishra, though CNN News18 quoted him as saying that he stands by his statement.

"I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking the truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra said, adding, "If you make tiny Pakistans, then India will stand against it".