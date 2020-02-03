App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: Political design behind anti-CAA protests, says PM Modi at rally

"If it (the protests) had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government. But AAP and Congress are provoking people," Modi said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Addressing his first poll rally after the dates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3 said that there is a "political design" behind the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Addressing the rally in Karkardooma, PM Modi said that the protests at Shaheen Bagh— where agitators have been camping for more than 40 days— Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur are being carried out to "divide the nation".

"These protests are not coincidence, these are manufactured protests. This is an experiment, behind this a political design that wants to divide the nation," Modi said, adding that the people of Delhi are facing "inconvenience" due to the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

"If it (the protests) had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government. But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolor are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy," Modi said.

Taking on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Modi said that while while "some people" wanted to change politics, "their mask is off and real intentions are clear".

"When surgical strikes happened, these people had questioned the Indian Army. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power?" Modi said, adding that "these people" want to save the "person who wanted to divide the nation".

"Can people of Delhi forget this. The reason for this is vote-bank politics," Modi said.

Emphasising that the Union Budget, presented on February 1, has ensured that the middle-class save more money, Modi said that the government has now "given the option of a new slab of tax".

"This slab is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes only to save tax," Modi said, adding that there was a demand for a scheme to be started for Direct Taxes just like the Indirect Tax Settlement Scheme started last year. The Budget has now "fulfilled this", Modi said.

Stating that Delhi is not just a city "but a heritage for India", Modi said that the vote on February 8 is not just for creating a government but "for the development of Delhi".

"I want to tell you my pain today. So much work has been done in the country, but the government here (AAP) doesn't want to give homes to the poor and the homeless. Delhi cannot implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, because of this government. Until these people are in government, they will keep blocking the development work," Modi said.

"Has politics become bigger than humanity?" Modi asked, adding that it is "time to shun politics of hate and embrace politics of development".

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

