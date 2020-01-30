App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: People of capital will decide whether they see me as their son or a terrorist, says Arvind Kejriwal

"Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist," Kejriwal told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it is for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist.

"Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist," Kejriwal told reporters.

The AAP National Convenor's remarks come in response to a BJP leader allegedly calling him a "terrorist" at an election rally here.

Close

"I have put my life on the line for the country," he said.

related news

He also said he went on a hunger strike against corruption despite being diabetic.

"I'm a diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. If a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn't eat anything for 3-4 hrs, they collapse and can even die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.