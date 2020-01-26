App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: No desire to be CM, seeking votes for betterment of city, says Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a public meeting in Greater Kailash, Kejriwal said his government has worked very hard to improve schools and hospitals and it is for Delhi's betterment that the Aam Aadmi Party needs to win the assembly election scheduled on February 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said he has been repeatedly criticised by the BJP leader over installation of CCTV cameras.

"I want to ask him, we have a half-state, we have a small budget, we installed two lakh in five years you didn't install a single camera anywhere in Delhi in the last five years. The whole of Nirbhaya fund is with you, you could have installed a few cameras," Kejriwal said.

On Friday, the AAP chief said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take dip in it.

First Published on Jan 26, 2020 01:05 pm

