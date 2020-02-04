Delhi Election | Manoj Tiwari accepts Arvind Kejriwal's public debate challenge

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge of a public debate with Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, on February 4, said that Kejriwal could "fix a time" and they would “debate on the manifesto".



#NewsAlert – Kejriwal-ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come: Manoj Tiwari (Delhi BJP Chief)

Live Updates: https://t.co/jOyJRdiKVb#BattleForDelhi pic.twitter.com/5wKeEepNDd — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 4, 2020

"Kejriwal-ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come," Tiwari said though he did not specify whether the one debating would be the BJP's CM face.

"I am ready to debate with BJP’s chosen CM candidate at a place of their choosing. People want to know who BJP’s CM face is. People, not [BJP leader] Amit Shah, will decide who will become Delhi’s chief minister," Kejriwal earlier said.

Kejriwal said that if the BJP did not accept his challenge or declare its CM face by 1 pm, he would meet the press to announce his next course of action.