App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election | Manoj Tiwari accepts Arvind Kejriwal's public debate challenge

Kejriwal said that if the BJP did not accept his challenge or declare its CM face by 1 pm, he would meet the press to announce his next course of action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge of a public debate with Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, on February 4, said that Kejriwal could "fix a time" and they would “debate on the manifesto".

"Kejriwal-ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come," Tiwari said though he did not specify whether the one debating would be the BJP's CM face.

Close

"I am ready to debate with BJP’s chosen CM candidate at a place of their choosing. People want to know who BJP’s CM face is. People, not [BJP leader] Amit Shah, will decide who will become Delhi’s chief minister," Kejriwal earlier said.

related news

Kejriwal said that if the BJP did not accept his challenge or declare its CM face by 1 pm, he would meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters earlier in the day after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.