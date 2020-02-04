Delhi Election | Manoj Tiwari accepts Arvind Kejriwal's public debate challenge

Kejriwal said that if the BJP did not accept his challenge or declare its CM face by 1 pm, he would meet the press to announce his next course of action.
Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge of a public debate with Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, on February 4, said that Kejriwal could "fix a time" and they would “debate on the manifesto"."Kejriwal-ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come," Tiwari said though he did not specify whether the one debating would be the BJP's CM face.
#NewsAlert – Kejriwal-ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come: Manoj Tiwari (Delhi BJP Chief)
Live Updates: https://t.co/jOyJRdiKVb#BattleForDelhi pic.twitter.com/5wKeEepNDd— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 4, 2020
"I am ready to debate with BJP’s chosen CM candidate at a place of their choosing. People want to know who BJP’s CM face is. People, not [BJP leader] Amit Shah, will decide who will become Delhi’s chief minister," Kejriwal earlier said.
Kejriwal said that if the BJP did not accept his challenge or declare its CM face by 1 pm, he would meet the press to announce his next course of action."Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters earlier in the day after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.