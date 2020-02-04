Delhi Election | Manish Sisodia emerges as Capital's highest-rated MLA, CM Arvind Kejriwal 4th: Survey

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the highest-rated political leader from the national capital, according to an IANS-Neta App survey released on February 3.

The survey agency has claimed that the findings on the popularity of Delhi’s sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are based on ratings on the Neta App and online votes of 6.5 lakh respondents over the last two years.

The poll claims that key parameters on which people decided the ratings of their MLAs included their work in areas such as health and education. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the survey.

Patparganj MLA Sisodia, often referred to as the number-two in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is rated 4.3/5 and is followed by party MLA Jagdeep Singh from Hari Nagar. Jagdeep Singh, rated 4.0/5, was declined ticket by AAP this time.

This is followed by AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar with a rating of 3.7/5. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s Ajesh Yadav have been rated 3.5/5 and 3.2/5 from New Delhi and Badli constituencies, respectively. Both are contesting to retain their seats.

No MLA has managed to secure 5/5 rating, according to the poll.

The survey suggests that around 71 percent voters are happy with Kejriwal’s performance and has been “appreciated” for his work in areas like education and development. However, it also points out that his efforts towards controlling pollution and poor condition of roads in Delhi “did not go well with voters.”

Lowest-rated MLAs

As per the survey, AAP’s Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar was the lowest rated MLA with 1.8/5.

Next among those with the lowest ratings are: AAP’s Rakhi Birla from Mangol Puri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad, AAP’s Bhavna Gaur from Palam and AAP’s Sarita Singh Rohtas Nagar constituencies. All of these four had a rating of 2.0/5.

The poll points out that the average rating for AAP MLAs at 2.51, stood slightly more than 2.4 for BJP MLAs. However, it is to be noted that BJP only has four sitting MLAs.

Another opinion poll released in late January revealed that about 80 percent respondents believed that healthcare in Delhi had become more accessible under the current government.

Delhi heads for polling on February 8 in a single phase. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.