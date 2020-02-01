App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: Kejriwal 'supplies biryani' to Shaheen Bagh protestors, claims Yogi Adityanath at poll rally

BJP leaders have been urging people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini on February 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Adityanath even alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Close

Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat."

related news

"These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," he claimed.

During the Delhi assembly poll campaign, BJP leaders have been urging people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Yogi Adityanath

