you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election | Kejriwal must tell why he is supporting those who want to break India: Nadda

Nadda also sought to know from the AAP national convener "whether acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on January 27 accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "supporting those who want to break India", as he raised the issue of AAP government not giving police the permission to prosecute ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

He also sought to know from the AAP national convener "whether acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank".

"Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in JNU. They were threatening to violate India's sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet," Nadda tweeted.

"They (police) sought Kejriwal's permission to prosecute this 'tukde tukde' gang but one year later, till yesterday, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank," he wrote on the microblogging site.

In its campaign for the February 8 assembly polls in the national capital, the BJP has often raised the issue of the AAP government so far not grating the Delhi Police its nod to prosecute the accused in the case of raising seditious slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On January 14, the police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

A court is Delhi has directed the police to get the requisite nod by February 19.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #JP Nadda #Politics

