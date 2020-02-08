Delhi Election: Here are the latest updates as the capital city casts its vote

Polling in the 70 assembly constituencies is underway in the national capital city of Delhi. A voter turnout of 23 percent was recorded till 01:20pm, as per the Election Commission of India.

AAP turncoat and Congress candidate from the high-profile Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral.

On the one hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an appeal to to voters to go and cast their ballot, said that "By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and every poor house, only a visionary and determined government can make it the best capital city in the world."

In Pics | President, political leaders vote as Capital contest heats up

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics," Shah added.

On the other hand, outgoing chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged all "young voters to come and vote" saying, "Your participation strengthens democracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Delhi to vote in "record numbers".

Among the high profile leaders who exercised their franchise include President Ram Nath Kovind and his wide, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former vice president Hamid Ansari, and others.

Meanwhile, a Twitter spat also broke out between Kejriwal and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari over the latter's comments on the chief minister offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple.