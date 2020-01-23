App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election | 'Free to go': Nitish Kumar hits back at Pavan Varma for questioning JD(U)-BJP tie-up

On January 21, Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking ideological clarity and questioning the tie-up with BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 23 slammed party leader Pavan Kumar Varma for publicly questioning the Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Delhi assembly elections. Nitish Kumar said that Varma was "free to go" wherever he likes.

Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) chief, expressed strong displeasure over Varma, a national General Secretary of the party, sharing on social media a letter in which he had mentioned of the chief minister having expressed apprehensions "in private" about BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum? What if I start sharing what he said to me in public?" Nitish Kumar told reporters.

Close

Responding to Varma’s demand for "ideological clarity", Kumar said, "The JD(U)’s stand is very clear...he is free to go wherever he likes".

related news

On January 21, Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking ideological clarity and questioning the tie-up with BJP.

"I must confess that I am deeply perplexed by this development, and look to you for ideological clarity," Varma said.

In the letter, also posted on his Twitter account, Varma had written about Nitish Kumar having expressed apprehensions "in private" about BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"If they are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like Akali Dal, have refused to do so,” Varma had said.

Varma added that the alliance comes at a time when the “BJP, through CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda, aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country.”

As part of the seat-sharing formula, JD(U) will be contesting from two of the 70 assembly constituencies. Another National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will also be contesting one seat. BJP will contest the remaining seats.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Janata Dal (United) #Nitish Kumar #Pavan Kumar Varma #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.