Delhi Election | 'Free to go': Nitish Kumar hits back at Pavan Varma for questioning JD(U)-BJP tie-up

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 23 slammed party leader Pavan Kumar Varma for publicly questioning the Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Delhi assembly elections. Nitish Kumar said that Varma was "free to go" wherever he likes.

Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) chief, expressed strong displeasure over Varma, a national General Secretary of the party, sharing on social media a letter in which he had mentioned of the chief minister having expressed apprehensions "in private" about BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum? What if I start sharing what he said to me in public?" Nitish Kumar told reporters.

Responding to Varma’s demand for "ideological clarity", Kumar said, "The JD(U)’s stand is very clear...he is free to go wherever he likes".

On January 21, Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking ideological clarity and questioning the tie-up with BJP.

"I must confess that I am deeply perplexed by this development, and look to you for ideological clarity," Varma said.

In the letter, also posted on his Twitter account, Varma had written about Nitish Kumar having expressed apprehensions "in private" about BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"If they are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like Akali Dal, have refused to do so,” Varma had said.

Varma added that the alliance comes at a time when the “BJP, through CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda, aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country.”

As part of the seat-sharing formula, JD(U) will be contesting from two of the 70 assembly constituencies. Another National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will also be contesting one seat. BJP will contest the remaining seats.