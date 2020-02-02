Delhi Election: Congress releases manifesto, promises unemployment allowance, 300 units free power

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free power up to 300 unit per month
The Indian National Congress on February 2 released its manifesto for Delhi election, promising to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month and cashback schemes for water and power consumers, if voted to power.
Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free power up to 300 unit per month.
The manifesto also committed to spend 25 percent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.
An unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for post graduates per month will be provided under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, he said.
The Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers saving these resources. The party, if voted to power, will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15, Chopra said.
The Congress will challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.Delhi will head for polls on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.