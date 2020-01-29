Delhi Election: Chidambaram hits out at BJP leaders; says language used by them is appalling

BJP leaders have "bid goodbye" to civilised political discourse as they are facing "imminent defeat" in the Delhi assembly elections, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said.

He hit out at Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders such as West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, saying the language used by them is "appalling" and asked why the prime minister and the BJP chief are not admonishing them.

"The language used by Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh snd BJP Karnataka Minister CT Ravi is appalling.

"It seems that, faced with imminent defeat in the Delhi elections, the BJP leaders have bid goodbye to civilised political discourse," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"Why are the PM and the BJP President not admonishing these leaders," he also asked.

BJP MP Verma on Tuesday raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission.

Verma also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.

In another election rally, Union Minister of State for Finance Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

Coming out in support of Thakur, who is facing flak for his 'provocative' slogans, Karnataka Tourism Minister Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.