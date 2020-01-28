Delhi Election: CEO seeks report from district poll officer on Anurag Thakur's rally incident

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)'s Office has sought a report from the North West district's election officer in connection with a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

During the rally, Thakur allegedly egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The incident triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction form the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far," a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said.

At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, reportedly shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

Thakur was addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary.

He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then allegedly asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.

According to an NDTV report, Thakur later told reporters, "first watch the entire video. The mood of the people of Delhi should also be analysed."

Delhi heads for polls on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.