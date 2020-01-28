App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: CEO seeks report from district poll officer on Anurag Thakur's rally incident

He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
File image: Anurag Thakur

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)'s Office has sought a report from the North West district's election officer in connection with a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

During the rally, Thakur allegedly egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The incident triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction form the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

Close

"We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far," a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said.

related news

At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, reportedly shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

Thakur was addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary.

He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then allegedly asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.

According to an NDTV report, Thakur later told reporters, "first watch the entire video. The mood of the people of Delhi should also be analysed."

Delhi heads for polls on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Anurag Thakur #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.