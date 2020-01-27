Delhi Election: BJP will install 60 smog towers after coming to power, says Manoj Tiwari

Holding a "Twitter Chaupal" for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on January 26 said his party will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in the national capital following the February 8 polls.

Replying to the participants of the online "Chaupal", Tiwari blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing nothing to address the air pollution problem in Delhi.

"(Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees on advertisements for self-promotion but did not do anything to curb the pollution in Delhi. After coming to power, the BJP will install 60 smog towers to curb the pollution in Delhi," he said.

The Kejriwal government had "failed" and the people of Delhi were ready to support the saffron party with the slogan, "Bahut Ho Gaya Dilli Ka Nuksaan, Ab BJP Karegi Iska Samadhan" (Delhi has suffered a lot, the BJP will fix it now), Tiwari asserted.