you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election | BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it's doing dirty politics over this issue: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing "dirty politics" over it.

Kejriwal said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".

"I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

He further alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

