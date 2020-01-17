Delhi Election: BJP declares first list of 57 candidates, AAP rebel Kapil Mishra to contest from Model Town

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 17 declared candidates for 57 of the 70 Assembly seats going to polls in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari declared the list of candidates during a press briefing.

AAP rebel Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town assembly constituency, while Ravindra Kumar Indraj will contest from Pawana constituency. Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini while Pradyumn Rajput will contest from Dwarka.

The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

The BJP's central election committee met on January 16 to finalise the party's candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides working president J P Nadda among others, held consultation at the BJP headquarters here over the names of probables for the February 8 elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also part of the meeting. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday had named all its candidates.

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections, while the AAP had won 67.

The elections will witness a triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player as political watchers believe that the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats.

Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on January 6.