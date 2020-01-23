App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: BJP candidate Kapil Mishra terms polls contest between India, Pakistan

In a series of tweets, Mishra said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the assembly elections next month a contest between India and Pakistan. Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is the BJP's candidate from Model Town.

In a series of tweets, Mishra said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added.

In another post, Mishra asserted that the BJP will win the February 8 elections and Kejriwal will resign from his post when votes are counted on February 11.

The former AAP leader was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.

Mishra faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Kapil Mishra #Pakistan #Politics

