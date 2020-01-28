App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

"They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because people of Delhi did not support them so now they are bringing in outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi," he said at Gokapluri constituency while campaigning for AAP candidate Surendra Kumar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in "outsiders" for campaigning in the February 8 assembly polls. Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside to defeat him.

"They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?" Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding "no".

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

