Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election| Arvind Kejriwal says polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pakistan's interference

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

"Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Arvind kejirwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Fawad Hussain #India #Pakistan #Politics

