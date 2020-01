Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages. The name of the website launched under the campaign is: www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.

"People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections," he added. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.