you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages. The name of the website launched under the campaign is: www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.

"People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections," he added.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Politics

