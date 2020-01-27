Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages. The name of the website launched under the campaign is: www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.