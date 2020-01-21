App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal and BJP chief Manoj Tiwari battle it out on Twitter

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place on February 8, and the results are expected to be declared on February 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

With less than 20 days before the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have upped their ante, especially when it comes to social media wit.

January 21 saw Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and state BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari getting embroiled in a war of words. While Kejriwal accused the Opposition of launching personal attacks on him, Tiwari accused Kejriwal of carrying out shoddy work in the name of development in the capital city.

Kejriwal tweeted, “On the one hand, BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress and RJD; and on the other schools, hospitals, water, electricity, free travel for women, and the people of Delhi (sic).

“My objective is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, and their objective is to take Delhi forward,” he said in his tweet.

To this, Tiwari retorted, “On the one hand, broken roads, dirty toxic water, no new school, no new hospital, operation theatres shut in hospitals, no electronic bus, all anti-corruption activists removed from the party and alliance with Congress (sic).

“On the other hand, sabka saath sabka vikas (all-encompassing development) with BJP,” Tiwari tweeted.

Kejriwal and BJP have been constantly sparring over infrastructure and facilities for Delhiites, with the saffron party getting extremely critical of the doles, including free bus rides for women and subsidised water and electricity schemes, rolled out by the AAP government in Delhi.

While BJP MP Gautam Gambhir claimed that freebies will lose their value for people over time, Tiwari, in of his poll rallies, promised “five times more”, if the saffron party comes to power.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place on February 8, and the results are expected to be declared on February 11. While Kejriwal and his AAP is bidding for re-election, the BJP and the Congress are hoping to improve their tally against three and nil respectively last election.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Manoj Tiwari

