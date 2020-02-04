Delhi Election | Anger against AAP's stance on surgical strike should come out on Feb 8: PM Modi at Dwarka rally

Addressing his second rally ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4 said that the people of the national capital are watching how "lies are being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".

Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Modi said that Delhi needs the kind of leadership that "supports decisions of national security like CAA and the abrogation of Article 370".

"After CAA, people are seeing how rumours are being spread... The people of Delhi are watching everything, they understand everything," Modi said.

The prime minister said that the kind of "atmosphere" which has been created for the BJP is making a lot of people "sleepless".

"It is clear what the results would be on February 11," Modi said, adding that Delhi needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games.

"Remember the kind of statements that were made by people sitting in this government after surgical strikes and air strikes. Aren't you angry about that? This anger should come out on February 8," Modi said.

Modi sought to know if 'mohalla clinics' set up by the AAP government will work if Delhiites fall sick outside city.

He said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the "politics of hate".

"The people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi's transformation," the prime minister told the gathering.

"Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us," he added.

The Centre, he added, opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of US, and built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.