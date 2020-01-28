App
Delhi Election: Amit Shah canvassing for votes in city's 'lanes and bylanes' shows party's failure, says Congress

Despite having seven MPs in the city and ruling the municipal corporations for 13 years, the BJP has not been able to implement the Modi government's "pet cleanliness campaign Swachhta Abhiyan", he alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said the very fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going around the "lanes and bylanes" of Delhi, seeking votes for BJP candidates, shows that the party has "failed on all fronts".

Despite having seven MPs in the city and ruling the municipal corporations for 13 years, the BJP has not been able to implement the Modi government's "pet cleanliness campaign Swachhta Abhiyan", he alleged.

"The very fact that the home minister is going around lanes and bylanes to canvas for votes shows that the BJP has failed on all fronts in Delhi," he said.

Close

"The people of Delhi are so upset and angry with the BJP that the home minister had to face black flags wherever he went," he alleged.

Chopra claimed the Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill to divide people on communal lines, and the Kejriwal government did not say a word to oppose it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Delhi Assembly polls #India #Politics

