you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election: After a 6-hour-long wait, Arvind Kejriwal finally files his nomination papers

Sunil Yadav has been fielded as the BJP candidate against Kejriwal, while the Congress candidate to go against the Delhi CM is Romesh Sabharwal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waited for as long as 6 hours at the Jamnagar House before he was finally able to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Delhi elections, according to a report by NDTV.

Around 100 candidates reportedly reached Jamnagar House to file their nominations on the last day. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, accused the BJP of having planted about 45 people in line to file nominations, ahead of Kejriwal.

"The BJP planted 45 people in line ahead of Arvind Kejriwal. The Election Commission is deliberately giving each candidate half an hour to one hour, even to those candidates whose papers are not complete or those who do not have proposers," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

He also said that nothing the BJP does will be able to prevent Kejriwal from filing his nomination or from being elected the chief minister.

However, all candidates who entered the office before 3 pm were being allowed to file their nominations. Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted while waiting in line to file his papers.

"Waiting to file my nomination. My token number is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy," the Delhi CM said.

The capital goes to polls on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11. Sunil Yadav has been fielded as the BJP candidate against Kejriwal, while the Congress candidate to go against the Delhi CM is Romesh Sabharwal.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

