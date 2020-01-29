App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: AAP seeks 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP has asked the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a "fake" video on Delhi government schools, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

AAP leaders Singh and Pankaj Gupta complained to the EC against the circulation of the "fake" videos of Delhi government schools by BJP leaders to "falsely defame" Delhiites.

The AAP, in its complaint to the EC, also said BJP MPs - Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans - made "false and fabricated" videos to put out a wrong picture of Delhi government schools to the people.

The AAP has also sought action against the three BJP MPs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had asserted that the videos of alleged deficiencies in the city's government schools shared by Home Minister Amit Shah were false.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #AAP #Amit Shah #Arvind kejriwa #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

