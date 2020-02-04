Delhi Election: AAP releases manifesto, promises to include ‘deshbhakti’ in school curriculum

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 4 released its manifesto for the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election.

Speaking at the manifesto launch event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said AAP’s vision now “is to make Delhi a modern city and capital of a developed India.”

Attacking rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the February 8 election, Kejriwal said the BJP should declare its chief ministerial candidate. “I am ready to debate with BJP’s chosen CM candidate at a place of their choosing. People want to know who BJP’s CM face is. People, not [BJP leader] Amit Shah, will decide who will become Delhi’s chief minister,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking at the launch event, Deputy Chief Minister said that AAP’s roadmap is divided into two parts — guarantees and what they plan to do over the next five years.

He said AAP's focus in its second term will be on education, healthcare and sanitation.

The party said it will push the Centre to pass the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, which was passed by the outgoing Legislative Assembly in 2015.

AAP has promised to take up 28 initiatives such as door step delivery of ration, sending 10 lakh senior citizens for Tirth Yatra, including deshbhakti (patriotism) in school curriculum, establishing English language and soft skills programmes for those who have already completed schooling and riverside development along the Yamuna in partnership with the Centre.

Sisodia said the deshbhakti programme in the curriculum will help induce a sense of nationalism, love for India's armed forces and respect for the tricolour.

It has also promised to increase the number of Mohalla Marshals to enhance women’s safety.

The party said it would extend the Delhi Metro network by 500 km to connect places like Narela and Bururi.

It said the Centre would be pressurised to revoke sealing of businesses and will allow functioning of shops 24x7 to help boost tourism.

The party will urge the Centre to include Bhojpuri to the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would give it an official language status.

Sisodia said the manifesto was an extension to ‘Kejriwal’s guarantee card’ that was released earlier. In the ‘guarantee card’, AAP had listed 10 promises that AAP would deliver on if it is elected to govern Delhi again.

The card has promised to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities and to plant two crore saplings in the national capital over the next five years.