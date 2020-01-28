Delhi Election: AAP govt made lives difficult for bus commuters, says J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of making difficult the lives of bus commuters, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised 5000 new buses but their number came down by over 1000.

"Kejriwal ji, your government has made lives of those commuting in buses difficult. You promised 5000 news buses for DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation). On the contrary, the number of buses fell by more than 1000 in five years. The Supreme Court kept pulling you up and asked you to buy 11,000 buses but your government slept over it," Nadda tweeted.