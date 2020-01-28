App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: AAP govt made lives difficult for bus commuters, says J P Nadda

"Kejriwal ji, your government has made lives of those commuting in buses difficult. You promised 5000 news buses for DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation). On the contrary, the number of buses fell by more than 1000 in five years. The Supreme Court kept pulling you up and asked you to buy 11,000 buses but your government slept over it," Nadda tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of making difficult the lives of bus commuters, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised 5000 new buses but their number came down by over 1000.

"Kejriwal ji, your government has made lives of those commuting in buses difficult. You promised 5000 news buses for DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation). On the contrary, the number of buses fell by more than 1000 in five years. The Supreme Court kept pulling you up and asked you to buy 11,000 buses but your government slept over it," Nadda tweeted.

With the AAP citing its development work as a key election plank for the February 8 assembly polls, the BJP has been highlighting the Arvind Kejriwal government's "failures" in sectors like education, health and transport to attack it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #J P Nadda #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.