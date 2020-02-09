Delhi Election: AAP alleges 'unauthorised movement' of EVMs

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 8 alleged that there was an ‘unauthorized movement’ of electronic voting machines (EVMs), following the Assembly election in the national capital.

Senior party functionaries have claimed that they have received information of officials allegedly trying to take away EVMs in an “unauthorized manner”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh said, “Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor and I had a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Information has been received that officials are trying to take away EVMs at several places in an unauthorised manner.”

“The EVMs which should have been sealed and have gone straight to strong rooms. How are these machines with the officials?” Sanjay Singh questioned.

The MP also claimed to have video proof of poll officers alighting from a DTC bus with EVMs in their hands. He said it was a “big incident” which had come to light and that his party would apprise the Election Commission (EC) about it. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Voters in all 70 constituencies polled in a single phase on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.