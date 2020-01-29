Delhi Election: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP's star campaigners

The Election Commission (EC) on January 29 ordered the removal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi election over their controversial remarks.

"The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders," it stated.

During an election rally, BJP leader and Union Minister Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "traitors should be shot at" -- after he lashed out at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

West Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Verma on January 28 said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.