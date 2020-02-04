Delhi Election | AAP likely to win 54-60 seats, BJP 10-14: Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to retain power in the national capital in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, according to an opinion poll by Times Now-IPSOS.

The opinion survey predicts that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would win 54-60 of the total 70 constituencies.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win 10-14 seats, the Indian National Congress could clinch 0-2 seats. The numbers are largely in line with other opinion polls released so far.

In terms of the vote share, AAP is predicted to win around 52 percent of the votes. The BJP would finish second with 34 percent votes. The Congress could secure about 4 percent votes, the opinion poll suggests.

Also read: It's AAP vs BJP in the national capital; can Congress pull off a surprise?

Shaheen Bagh

Around 51 percent of respondents believe that the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sit-in at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area is “unjustified”. About 25 percent feel it is “justified”, the survey suggests.

About 53 percent respondents said that they would put their faith in the current AAP government when it came to communal harmony whereas 33 percent trusted BJP for the same. This comes at a time when polarisation is being considered as one of the key factors in the election.

The survey predicts that about 47 percent respondents support AAP and 37 percent put their weight behind BJP when it comes to tackling unemployment. Job creation is not a major factor in Delhi elections, the survey reveals.

Also read: Key factors that will impact the capital contest

In 2015, Kejriwal’s party won a whopping 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. BJP won the remaining three. Congress, which had governed the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2015, failed to win any seat just like Independents and other parties.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election however, the BJP won all of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi. In terms of the vote share, the Congress had finished ahead of AAP.

Also read: People voting differently at Centre and state levels — what it means for the national capital

Another opinion poll released in late January revealed that about 80 percent respondents believed that healthcare in Delhi had become more accessible under the current government.

Delhi heads for polling on February 8 in a single phase. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.