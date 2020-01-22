App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: 1,029 candidates filed 1,528 nominations

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies, which go to polls on February 8.

As many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, according to data shared by the poll panel.

As many as 1,029 candidates, including 187 women, have filed a total of 1,528 nominations, an official from the office of Delhi chief electoral officer said.

These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The date for withdrawing nominations is Friday.

The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly polls 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Idia #Politics

