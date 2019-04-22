App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court sends to District Judge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa said that since the accused was a sitting MP, the court was not empowered to take up the matter and was sending back the case to District Judge for allocating it before the designated court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on Monday sent to District Judge the complaint seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa said that since the accused was a sitting MP, the court was not empowered to take up the matter and was sending back the case to District Judge for allocating it before the designated court.

The complaint has referred to the Congress leader's speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said PM Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices.

On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

When Shah Rukh Khan Requested Movie Critics to Stop Rating Films Using ...

Day After Terror Attack, 87 Bomb Detonators Found at Bus Station in Co ...

Banks Unions Want Lenders to Offer Special Loans to Jet Airways Staff

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: These Athletes Made India Proud

Indian Coast Guard on High Alert to Stop Attackers from Fleeing Sri La ...

Sri Lanka Blasts: Image of Blood-stained Jesus Becomes Symbolic of a B ...

Delhi's 5-star Luxury Hotel to be 'Temporary' Office of Country's Firs ...

Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with ...

Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

In Chhattisgarh, Janjgir only constituency that will witness triangula ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.