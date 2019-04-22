Delhi court sends to District Judge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

A Delhi court on Monday sent to District Judge the complaint seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa said that since the accused was a sitting MP, the court was not empowered to take up the matter and was sending back the case to District Judge for allocating it before the designated court.

The complaint has referred to the Congress leader's speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said PM Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices.

On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.