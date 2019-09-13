Delhi court reserves order on ED seeking 5 more days of Congress leader DK Shivakumar's custody

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order shortly.
A Delhi court on September 13 reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 5-day extension of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's custodial interrogation. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order shortly.Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 06:12 pm