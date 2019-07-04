App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court order on July 22 over summoning Arvind Kejriwal, others in defamation case by BJP leader

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court will pronounce order on July 22 over summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three AAP MLAs on a defamation complaint by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar for accusing him of being involved in the murder of an NDMC official.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after concluding the arguments on the point of summoning of accused.

"Put up for order on the point of summoning of accused on July 22," the judge said.

Tanwar filed criminal defamation complaint against Kejriwal, AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh and party convenor Dilip Pandey.

He alleged they had levelled allegations against him in the media that he was involved in the conspiracy to murder M M Khan, an estate officer with the NDMC who was shot dead on May 16 last year.

Tanwar alleged that the AAP leaders made efforts to "malign and ruin (his) image and political career".

It had sought prosecution of the four AAP leaders for the alleged offences of defamation and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

