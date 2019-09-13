Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.
A Delhi court on September 13 allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:14 pm