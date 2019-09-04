App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Congress leaders hopeful of having new city unit president soon

The post of Delhi president fell vacant with the passing away of Sheila Dikshit in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Following the appointment of Kumari Selja as the Congress' state chief for poll-bound Haryana, the party's Delhi unit leaders are hopeful of getting a new city unit president soon as the Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held early next year.

The post of Delhi president fell vacant with the passing away of Sheila Dikshit in July.

The process for selection of a new Delhi Congress chief is underway with senior leaders meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi for deliberations on a consensus candidate.

Close

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday and later said, "It was good meeting. Issues related with Delhi Congress were discussed by me with Sonia ji."

related news

In a series of meetings with Delhi leaders, Gandhi herself has been involved in finding a suitable candidate to lead the party in Delhi Assembly polls.

"With the announcement of Haryana Congress president, it is only a matter of days or may be the next few hours that the new president for Delhi unit is also announced because there is a sense of urgency due to approaching elections," said a senior party leader associated with the process.

Names of veterans like former Delhi Congress presidents Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Agarwal, Subhash Chopra, Ajay Maken as well as the current working presidents Rajesh Lilothia, Devender Yadav and Haroon Yusuf are doing the rounds.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko has said the next Delhi Congress president will "not be an outsider". He said that he has been instructed by Gandhi to gather feedback of local leaders for a suitable candidate to head the party in Delhi.

According to sources, Chacko, who has also expressed his willingess to be relieved of his post of AICC in-charge, is yet to meet Gandhi to convey to her the feedback collected by him.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.