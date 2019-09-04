Delhi Congress leaders hopeful of having new city unit president soon

Following the appointment of Kumari Selja as the Congress' state chief for poll-bound Haryana, the party's Delhi unit leaders are hopeful of getting a new city unit president soon as the Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held early next year.

The post of Delhi president fell vacant with the passing away of Sheila Dikshit in July.

The process for selection of a new Delhi Congress chief is underway with senior leaders meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi for deliberations on a consensus candidate.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday and later said, "It was good meeting. Issues related with Delhi Congress were discussed by me with Sonia ji."

In a series of meetings with Delhi leaders, Gandhi herself has been involved in finding a suitable candidate to lead the party in Delhi Assembly polls.

"With the announcement of Haryana Congress president, it is only a matter of days or may be the next few hours that the new president for Delhi unit is also announced because there is a sense of urgency due to approaching elections," said a senior party leader associated with the process.

Names of veterans like former Delhi Congress presidents Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Agarwal, Subhash Chopra, Ajay Maken as well as the current working presidents Rajesh Lilothia, Devender Yadav and Haroon Yusuf are doing the rounds.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko has said the next Delhi Congress president will "not be an outsider". He said that he has been instructed by Gandhi to gather feedback of local leaders for a suitable candidate to head the party in Delhi.