you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Congress chief, workers detained by police during protest against fuel price hike

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and party workers, however, were detained later by police at a petrol pump near Parmanand hospital.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Congress leaders on Monday staged a protest across the city against hike in fuel prices, raising slogans against the BJP-led central government and the AAP dispensation in the national capital. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and party workers, however, were detained later by police at a petrol pump near Parmanand hospital.

Kumar said police detained him and party workers as they tried to go to Raj Niwas, which is Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's official residence, to lodge their protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Police said they were detained around 10 am and would be released soon.

Close

Protesting against the fuel price hike, the Delhi Congress chief, said, "People are already suffering from coronavirus and consequences of lockdown. At such a time, the rise in prices of petrol and diesel by the Modi government and Kejriwal government in Delhi is adding to their woes."

related news

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40.

The Delhi Congress leaders, along with party workers, held protests at petrol pumps in all the districts of the city.

Party leader Parvez Ahmed was also detained at Maurice Nagar police station.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 12:30 pm

