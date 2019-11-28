App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Congress chief promises Rs 6,000 per month to poor families if voted to power

The "Nyay" scheme was announced by then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May, promising to deposit Rs 72,000 (Rs 6,000 per month) in the bank accounts of five crore people in the country, if his party was voted to power at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said his party would give Rs 6,000 per month to poor families, if it came to power in the national capital after the Assembly polls due early next year.

He also said the Modi government's demonetisation move was an "injustice", which would be corrected by the Congress by implementing its "Nyay" scheme in Delhi.

"If the Congress forms the government in Delhi, we will implement the Nyay scheme in Delhi," Chopra said at a Delhi Congress event.

Rahul Gandhi had included the "Nyay" scheme in the Congress's 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto, under which the eldest women members of BPL families would be given Rs 72,000 per year to augment the family income, he said.

"The Modi government robbed the women of the country of their secret savings that they had saved painstakingly over the years from their household budgets," Chopra said, while slamming the BJP-led Centre's move to scrap high-value currency notes in November, 2016.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, faces an uphill task to revive its electoral fortunes in the national capital.

The party not only failed to open its account in the two previous parliamentary polls in Delhi, it also drew a blank in the 2015 Assembly election.

However, in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party managed to improve its vote share and pushed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the third place in five of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Congress #Delhi #India #Politics

