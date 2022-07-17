Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Modi to greenlight his Singapore visit pending clearance for over a month

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to prime minister Narendra Modi urging him to greenlight his Singapore visit which has been pending clearance for over a month now.

"I have been invited by Singapore to attend the World City summit which will be held in the first week of August to present the Delhi model but I regret to say that I have not been permitted to go to the island nation despite having asked for permission more than a month back on June 7," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Hinting that the Centre was holding him back from the summit, he further said that a chief minister cannot be stopped from attending an important event like this at a time when the whole world is abuzz with talk of the Delhi model.

"Two years ago, when then US President Donald Trump had visited India, the Delhi education model impressed his wife. It was a day of pride for all Indians," Kejriwal said.

Before that, the former general secretary of the United Nations and ex prime minister of Norway had urged the world to adopt the Delhi healthcare model after having visited the Mohalla Clinic.

"Every Indian will puff up with pride global leaders at the summit will clap the Delhi model of education, healthcare, and free power," he added in the letter.

Asking Modi to set aside political differences, Kejriwal urged the prime minister to put the nation first on the world forum that he aims to attend.

"When you (Modi) were the Gujarat chief minister and the US refused to grant you a visa, the entire nation lambasted the US for the move. Today your government stopping me from attending the Singapore summit works against national interest," he wrote in the letter.