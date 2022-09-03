English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to attend conclave of sarpanches in Gujarat on last day of visit today

    Kejriwal will attend a 'townhall' meeting of sarpanches and 'village computer entrepreneurs' who work in e-Gram centres to deliver services to rural citizens, the AAP said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will attend a conclave of sarpanches or village heads at Surendranagar on Saturday on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

    Kejriwal will attend a 'townhall' meeting of sarpanches and 'village computer entrepreneurs' who work in e-Gram centres to deliver services to rural citizens, the AAP said in a statement.

    Before wrapping up his Gujarat tour, Kejriwal will visit Surat in the evening to take part in 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal, which has been set up outside the party's office in the Seemada Naka area and named 'AAP Ka Raja'.

    He is also scheduled to address a press conference at Rajkot.

    On Friday, Kejriwal visited Devbhumi Dwarka where he offered prayers at Lord Dwarkadhish temple and addressed a public meeting.

    Close

    A day earlier, Kejriwal announced yet another "guarantee" to waive crop loans of farmers if the AAP is voted to power in polls due in December this year.

    He also promised a 12-hour daytime electricity, Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for crop failure, Narmada water to canal command area, and purchase of crops at the Minimum Support Price.

    Kejriwal had promised various "guarantees" targeting different segments of voters during his multiple visits to Gujarat.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP Arvind Kejriwal
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 10:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.