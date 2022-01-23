MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM claims health minister Satyendar Jain is in ED crosshairs ahead of Punjab polls

"Our sources have told us that in the coming days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too...," news agency ANI quoted AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 23 said that the financial crime-fighting agency is aiming to arrest health minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to be contested by AAP and others next month.

"Our sources have told us that in the coming days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too...," news agency ANI quoted AAP’s Kejriwal as saying.

"With elections nearing, central agencies are also becoming active. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) can send all agencies. Not only Jain, they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile," he added.

The AAP chief has been attacking Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi ever since the ED raided the premises of his nephew on January 18 in an illegal sand mining case, saying that people were shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from the home.

"We will not cry like Channi ji (on ED raids). He is frustrated because he had done wrong... We've not done anything wrong so we are not afraid," he added.

Kejriwal had said that Channi would be defeated in next month’s Punjab polls. Assembly elections in five states-Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand-will be held between February 10 and March 7.

(With ANI inputs)

 
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Election 2022 #Delhi #Delhi CM #India #Satyendar Jain
first published: Jan 23, 2022 01:03 pm

