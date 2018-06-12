App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi CM, associates refuse to leave L-G's residence until demands are met

Kejriwal and his associates reportedly slept on a sofa in the Lieutenant Governor's waiting room.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his associates on Monday refused to leave Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence till their demands were met, and ended up staying there for over 12 hours.

Kejriwal and his associates reportedly slept on a sofa in the Lieutenant Governor's waiting room.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Kejriwal's agenda was to discuss the issue of bureaucrats not attending meetings with his ministers, and also to get approved a scheme for doorstep delivery of ration.

The Delhi CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and two other ministers -- Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai.

They met Baijal and handed him a letter that elaborated "how governance in Delhi was being affected because of officers not attending meetings."

After handing over the letter to Baijal, Kejriwal tweeted: "Handed L-G a letter, but he refused to take action. L-G is under constitutional duty to act. Left with no option, we have politely told the L-G that we will not leave till he acts on all points."

However, the Lieutenant Governor's house released a statement saying: "It was reiterated by the L-G that there is no strike by employees of Delhi government and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made by the Cabinet."
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:42 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Trending News

