Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

"Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you," Kejriwal tweeted.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.