Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.
The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.
Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:05 pm