you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.

The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

