Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Home Minister Amit Shah

"Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, their first meeting after the assembly polls in the national capital. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence. The meeting was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly polls in which AAP trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

