Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat for two days from Monday during which they will address a gathering and hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will meet people in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video statement.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

After landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, Kejriwal and Sisodia will also hold a joint press conference in the city before starting their programmes in the state.

Kejriwal will on Monday attend a town hall programme in Himatnagar where he will make "an important announcement for the people of Gujarat," Sorathiya said. This will be his fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

"On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Sisodia will hold discussions on employment and education with youth in Bhavnagar," Sorathiya said. The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.