App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to stay at home during lockdown, avoid panic-buying

In a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, Kejriwal said a helpline number would be issued for the e-passes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said e-passes will be issued to those associated with essential services, such as vegetable-vendors, grocers and milk-sellers, to ensure smooth supply of items of daily use in the national capital during the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, Kejriwal said a helpline number would be issued for the e-passes.

He appealed to people to avoid panic-buying, assuring that the government would ensure that shops of daily use items like milk, vegetables, groceries and medicines remained open. The chief minister asserted that there was no scarcity of these essentials.

Close

He urged people to stay at home during the lockdown period.

Baijal said the government would ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Delhi.

The chief minister said the Delhi Police commissioner's office could be contacted on helpline number 011-23469536 in case of any problems.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Politics

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.